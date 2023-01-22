1-year-old found dead in Fayetteville apartment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old was found dead in a Fayetteville apartment, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

It happened at Mount Sinai Homes on Blue Street. Early Sunday morning multiple first responders arrived at the apartment complex to investigate.

Homicide detectives were in charge of the case, but no further details have been released about the child's death.

Fayetteville Police Department said the medical examiner would be involved in the case and release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

The 1-year-old's mother and father were detailed and taken to the police station for questioning.