Tonight: 'Nightline' investigates murder of Raleigh journalist in Turkey

Journalist Halla Barakat, left, and her mother, Orouba Barakat, spoke with ABC News in August 2016, a year before they were killed.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight on Nightline, an American journalist and Raleigh native is murdered in Turkey.

So why didn't the United States investigate?

Halla Barakat and her mother, Orouba Barakat, were killed in September 2017 in a brutal double murder in Istanbul that sparked headlines around the world.

Their family, friends and colleagues suspected that their work may have threatened powerful figures who had the motive and means to silence them.

ABC News digs into hundreds of pages of documents and gets reaction from North Carolina lawmakers.

You can see the full story - "Justice for Halla," - tonight on Nightline at 12:35 a.m. on ABC11.
