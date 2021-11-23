Raleigh Fire Stations collecting for Toys For Tots program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Fire Department is working to make the holidays brighter for local families. Every station in the city of Raleigh is serving as a collection site for the annual Marine Corps Toys For Tots Program.
The mission is to distribute toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The stations are collecting toys for kids appropriate for babies up to teens. The fire department began helping with the program in 2019 and contributed 300 gifts in 2020. They're hoping to give more this year.
"This is one of the best events we have," explained Chaz Moore, a public information officer with Raleigh Fire Dept. "Because, you know, it's just it's a season of giving. And you know, it's not just us giving it's really the community giving also a lot of fire stations. What we do is instead of getting gifts for each other, we'll get gifts and put them in the box. So we do that a lot. That's pretty cool."
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any fire station in Raleigh through December 11.
Members of local Marine Corps League Detachments (Tar Heel Detachment 733, RDU Detachment 1482 and Air, Land NC 1257 Detachment) are combining efforts with the local Marine Corps League Auxiliary Tar Heel Unit 733 on the program locally. Besides fire stations, several local businesses serve as collection sites.
