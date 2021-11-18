Donate to the Ultimate Toy Drive for Toys for Tots online or in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive to help bring joy to children in need this holiday season with Marine Toys for Tots.
For more than 70 years, Disney has supported the Toys for Tots program to bring comfort, happiness, and inspiration to children and families in need during the holiday season. We invite you to join us as we continue this tradition.
Click here to donate to the Ultimate Toy Drive now through Dec. 14, 2021.
Or, on Nov. 30, drop off a new, unwrapped toy in-person outside ABC11's Raleigh Eyewitness News Center in downtown Raleigh from 11 am - 4:30 pm.
Local Marines will be on-site to take your donation through our curbside dropoff process.
Toys for Tots has distributed more than 500 million toys to families in need since 1947.
The foundation has always been surrounded by magic: Just a year after launching, Walt Disney gave his support to the program.
And, to kick off this year's Ultimate Toy Drive, The Walt Disney Company made a $500,000 donation to the Toys for Tots Foundation to help provide toys to children and inspire hope where it's needed most.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
