Tractor-trailer fire in Harnett County causes miles long backups

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor trailer hauling produce went up in flames in Harnett County causing a miles-long backup.

Chopper 11 captured the scene Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 near mile marker 77 near Dunn.

The driver was not injured.

At one point the backup stretched for about six miles just before highway 421.