Some drivers slow traffic on I-40 in Raleigh as part of SlowDown2StopRacism demonstration

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Some drivers slowed traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning as part of a demonstration called "SlowDown2StopRacism."Drivers were asked to slow the traffic to "advance the people's movement to end systemic racism."Speeds were at about 10 mph max.The demonstration started around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 440 and then moved to I-40 near South Saunders Street.The drivers then continued on the highway toward Gorman Street.All lanes and, at some points both shoulders, were blocked by cars.A flier for the event said demonstrations were happening all over North Carolina. It's unclear whether those demonstrations ended up happening.Participating drivers were asked to stay in their cars and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.After about 40 minutes, State Highway Patrol officers started pulling over some of the cars.One man who got pulled over but was not arrested told ABC11 why he felt it was important to participate."I have been privileged my whole life," he said. "I have had multiple interactions with police where I never had to fear for my life. But black people do. I have friends that I was the contact instead of 911 and that shouldn't be necessary."Rachel Jones, 35, of Carrboro, Kristina Breneman, 36, of Raleigh and Taari Felice Coleman, 27, of Raleigh were charged with careless and reckless driving and impeding traffic.Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said the protest "placed motorists in needless danger."