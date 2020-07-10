All lanes of I-95 closed near Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-95 South were closed near Exit 46 (NC-87) near Fayetteville after a traffic incident Thursday.The interstate is expected to reopen by 9:30 p.m., according to the NCDOT. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m.An ABC11 news crew is on its way to the scene.The nature of the incident isn't yet confirmed.As a detour, motorists are advised to take Exit 52 (NC-24). Continue on NC-24 for 3 miles and make a left onto I-95 Business South. Continue on I-95 Business South for 1.5 miles and make a left onto NC-87. Continue on NC-87 for 3.5 miles and make a right to re-access I-95.