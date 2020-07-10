Traffic

All lanes of I-95 South closed near Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-95 South were closed near Exit 46 (NC-87) near Fayetteville after a traffic incident Thursday.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 9:30 p.m., according to the NCDOT. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m.

An ABC11 news crew is on its way to the scene.

The nature of the incident isn't yet confirmed.

As a detour, motorists are advised to take Exit 52 (NC-24). Continue on NC-24 for 3 miles and make a left onto I-95 Business South. Continue on I-95 Business South for 1.5 miles and make a left onto NC-87. Continue on NC-87 for 3.5 miles and make a right to re-access I-95.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfayettevillecumberland countyi 95highway 87road closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: CIAA suspends NCAA fall sports for 2020
RPD arrests Black people at higher rates than white people: I-Team
Vanessa Guillen's family speak out about soldier's murder
Hundreds march for local law enforcement in Fayetteville
Ft. Bragg soldier becomes first woman to join Green Berets
Powerful video by UNC basketball greats advocates for social justice
Why the pandemic may be a great time to refinance a home
Show More
UNC holds first Racial Equity Task Force meeting
Zion Williamson's stepfather took $400K payment, court filing alleges
Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast
Tips on how to avoid mask rash from local dermatologist
Falconbridge Animal Hospital reopens nearly one year after fire
More TOP STORIES News