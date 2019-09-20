water main break

Water main break at Brier Creek causes road closures, emergency repairs

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Some roads around the Brier Creek area in Raleigh are closed after a water main break Friday morning.

The city has closed the following stretches while emergency water line repairs are underway:

- the 7900 block of Brier Creek Parkway (westbound), between Skyland Ridge Parkway and Glenwood Avenue
- the right turn lane within the 10200 block of Glenwood Avenue (northbound), between Brier Creek Parkway and Skyland Ridge Parkway

Crews hope to have both stretches back open by 8 a.m.

Some nearby residents experienced water pressure issues and some discoloration in their water in light of the incident.





Several police cars and construction crews were seen around the area. Drivers should use alternate routes.
