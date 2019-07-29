Father killed, son injured in NC 540 crash near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a crash on NC 540 Sunday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Exit 62 or Green Level West Road, according to NCDOT.
The road was closed for two hours but opened back up just before 6:30 p.m.
Highway Patrol said a trailer being towed from a pickup truck came loose and the driver of the pickup stopped.
Officials said Terry Allen North, 54, and his 21-year-old son Trey North got out of the pickup to reattach the trailer when they were hit by a black Jeep - killing Terry and injuring Trey.
Trey was taken to the Duke Hospital for minor injuries and was released, Highway Patrol said.
The featured video is from a previous update.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News