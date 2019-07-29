Traffic

Father killed, son injured in NC 540 crash near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a crash on NC 540 Sunday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Exit 62 or Green Level West Road, according to NCDOT.

The road was closed for two hours but opened back up just before 6:30 p.m.

Highway Patrol said a trailer being towed from a pickup truck came loose and the driver of the pickup stopped.

Officials said Terry Allen North, 54, and his 21-year-old son Trey North got out of the pickup to reattach the trailer when they were hit by a black Jeep - killing Terry and injuring Trey.

Trey was taken to the Duke Hospital for minor injuries and was released, Highway Patrol said.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcary
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Holiday Express at Pullen Park
School shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Raleigh man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Show More
I-40 ranked North Carolina's deadliest highway for summer travel
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
North Carolina may be using new voting machines in 2020
More TOP STORIES News