Foreign national with expired visa tried to enter Ft. Bragg, caused closure of All-American Freeway

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man acted suspiciously while trying to get into Fort Bragg without any acceptable form of identification Tuesday afternoon, according to a Fort Bragg official.The man's behavior caused Fort Bragg to shutdown the All-American Freeway.Fort Bragg said the man arrived at the gate around 10:30 a.m. At first he did not want to present any form of identification, but eventually he presented multiple expired forms of identification including a Jordanian passport.When military dogs indicated there may be an explosive substance in the man's vehicle, security evacuated and closed down the gate.The man did not rush the gate, and he was not combative with security personnel.Col. Larry Dewey said investigators are still questioning the man.He also said they have not yet found anything dangerous in his car.Dewey said the investigation remains open and active.