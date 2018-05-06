A three-car crash on US 70 in Clayton sent multiple people to the hospital Saturday night, including a 10-year-old girl.It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Town Centre Boulevard and US 70 near Walmart.Clayton Police said they believe a woman driving a white Hyundai Tucson eastbound on 70 drifted out of her lane, went through the median and into westbound traffic, hitting a black Toyota Camry head-on.One of those cars also hit a grey Chevy Traverse going westbound, sending it into an embankment and onto the lawn of the McLaurin Funeral Home.The woman in the Hyundai and her 10-year-old daughter, both of Smithfield, were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.It took nearly an hour for the Clayton Fire Department to cut the driver of the Camry out of his car.Police said the Camry driver, a Raleigh man, was treated for apparent minor injuries.The driver of the Traverse, a man from Clayton, was also taken to the ER for treatment. He was treated at Johnston Health Clayton and was later released.One lane in each direction of US 70 had to be blocked for more than an hour.Clayton Police are still investigating. There is no word yet on the identities of those involved or whether any charges will be filed.