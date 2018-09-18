TRAFFIC

How to get in and out of Wilmington after Florence road closures

EMBED </>More Videos

Two routes to Wilmington have been confirmed by the Highway Patrol, Mayor Bill Saffo explained in a press briefing Tuesday.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two routes to Wilmington have been confirmed by the Highway Patrol, Mayor Bill Saffo explained in a press briefing Tuesday.

ROUTE ONE:

I-40 East to Exit 373 then NC 903 then west to US 421.

ROUTE TWO:

I-40 East to Exit 385 to NC 41West to US 421 South to Wilmington

"Those are the two routes determined by the Highway Patrol to be safe and they have been driving. That's not to say they may not close based on what the flooding situation may be but those are the two routes currently that we know of that are open," the mayor added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad closurehurricanehurricane florenceI-40Wilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
Art takes a pizza the sidewalk in downtown Raleigh
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
More traffic
TRAFFIC
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
Transit agencies suspending bus service starting Thursday afternoon
Art takes a pizza the sidewalk in downtown Raleigh
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
More Traffic
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: 'Sunshine doesn't necessarily mean safety'
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
Florence Flooding: When floodwaters will go away
WATCH: Chopper11 HD provides an aerial view of the damage from Florence
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
More than 317,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
Show More
Evacuations issued in Cumberland County; list of area shelters
ABC11 Together: The community helps each other after Florence
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
Florence updates: 33 dead, including 26 in NC
More News