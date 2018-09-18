How to get in and out of Wilmington after Florence road closures

Two routes to Wilmington have been confirmed by the Highway Patrol, Mayor Bill Saffo explained in a press briefing Tuesday.I-40 East to Exit 373 then NC 903 then west to US 421.I-40 East to Exit 385 to NC 41West to US 421 South to Wilmington"Those are the two routes determined by the Highway Patrol to be safe and they have been driving. That's not to say they may not close based on what the flooding situation may be but those are the two routes currently that we know of that are open," the mayor added.