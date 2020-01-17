Traffic

Lanes closed on Jordan Lake bridges until September

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Transportation contractors have begun work on a project to prolong the life of bridges that carry U.S. Highway 64 over Jordan Lake.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release this week that the bridges are 49 years old and nearing the end of their useful lives. Officials say repairing the decks and structural elements is expected to extend the use of the bridges by 25 years.

The $1.6 million project will require shifting traffic to one lane in both directions throughout the work zone, which will span about 1,100 feet, the news release said.

Work began on Thursday and is expected to be completed in September. Drivers are advised to be prepared to slow down when approaching the lake on U.S. 64 and be cautious while crews work in this area.
