HAZMAT responds after truck carrying radioactive uranium compound crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of I-95 in Cumberland County are expected to be closed for hours after officials say a truck carrying a radioactive uranium compound crashed Wednesday morning.According to NCDOT, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. The closure is expected to last until 5:35 p.m. As of 1:50 p.m., Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Knox told ABC11 the northbound lanes are open.According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the scene, the crash involved a truck carrying uranium hexafluoride, which can be used to make fuel for nuclear power plants. NCSHP officials said the crash involved the commercial vehicle and a passenger van.No one was hurt in the crash.HAZMAT responded to the scene.Highway Patrol initially evacuated drivers and and moved them away from the scene as a precaution. Drivers are now allowed back in their vehicles.According to The Emergency Response Guidebook: A Guidebook for First Responders, radiation from the chemical presents minimal risk to transport workers, emergency response personnel and the public during transportation accidents.NCSHP told ABC11 the Uranium Hexafluoride is not believed to be a threat because there was no breach of containmentNorth Bound Motorists must use Exit 55 to Murphy Road and turn left on Murphy Road. Continue on Murphy Road then turn right on US 301 N. Continue on US 301 N then turn right on Wade-Stedman Road. Continue on Wade-Stedman Road and turn left to return to I-95 N. South Bound Motorists must use Exit 61 to Wade-Stedman Road and turn right to Wade-Stedman Road. Continue on Wade-Stedman Road then turn left on US 301 S. Continue on US 301 S then turn left on Murphy Road. Continue on Murphy Road then turn right to return to I-95 S.