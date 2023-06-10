Video shows the moment a train slams into the side of a tractor-trailer stuck on the tracks in Union County.

VIDEO: Train slams into tractor-trailer stuck on tracks in North Carolina

WINGATE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A frightening moment was caught on camera in Union County Thursday after a train slammed into a tractor-trailer that was stuck on the tracks.

Video of the incident in Wingate, North Carolina shows the truck on the tracks before an oncoming train collides into the side of the trailer, cutting it in half.

Officials said the truck was not carrying anything hazardous and was hauling bricks.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

According to WSOC, the driver of the tractor-trailer was arrested after drugs were found in the truck's cab.

The truck is the latest to get stuck on the tracks. Two trucks were previously hit in the same location after becoming stuck in January.

According to the mayor, the incident continues to occur because the grade on the track is too high for certain trucks to pass through.

Town leaders have approved a plan to change the elevation.