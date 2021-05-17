Travel

Daily parking rates change at RDU

EMBED <>More Videos

Daily parking rates change at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect different parking prices the next time you fly out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, RDU only has two parking lot options: Central Lot & Premier Lot.

Starting May 17, the Central Lot's standard rate for one day is $12. However, if you book online at ParkRDU.com at least 24 hours in advance, that drops to $10 per day.

Similarly, the Premiere lot (which is closest to the terminals) will run you $22 per day--with the rate dropping to $16 if you book online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrduraleighdurhamrduparking
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC recommends kids keep masks on at school this year
58% of NC stations have no fuel with pipeline back up and running
Breastfeeding mom barred from volleyball tournament
Medical teams vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds with Pfizer shots
Man killed in over the weekend shooting in Fayetteville, deputies say
Body of man found near downtown Raleigh; police investigating
Tax Day is here for most states | What you need to know
Show More
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
Big Warm Up This Week
Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
Which states are still requiring masks after CDC update?
More TOP STORIES News