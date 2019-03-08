Duke again rejects plans for Durham light rail project

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University levied another blow to Durham's plans for a light rail route.
GoTriange, the group behind the light rail project, tried to once again open dialogue with Duke leaders on the project.
However, our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report Duke told Durham County Commissioner Ellen Reckhow (the chair of GoTriangle) that the light rail project was too much of a risk to patients at the university's medical and research facilities.
Government leaders in Durham and Orange counties are working under deadlines. To get the project off the ground, they must apply for grants from federal and state governments.
The nearly 18-mile track would connect North Carolina Central University, downtown Durham, Duke Hospital and UNC.
Without cooperation from Duke University, it's unclear how the project could get off the ground.
