DOT says it was carrying apricots. Guess the wreck created a ... wait for it... jam. https://t.co/PS4H9tpZA4 — Raleigh Traffic (@TotalTrafficRDU) November 7, 2018

Road blocked due to accident on I-95 Northbound between NC-97 and Sandy Cross Rd .#abc11 pic.twitter.com/xfsyBr6v18 — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) November 7, 2018

A tractor-trailer hauling apricots overturned on I-95 N Wednesday morning, closing the roadway between NC-97 and Sandy Cross Road in Nash County.Officials have yet to say what caused the crash; however, it appears the truck caught on fire.Drivers must take exit 127 (NC-97), then take a right onto NC-97, follow NC-58, then take a left onto NC-58 follow it to Sandy Cross Road, and then take a right to reaccess I-95.The roadway is expected to reopen around 9 a.m.Officials have not mentioned any injuries.