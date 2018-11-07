TRAVEL

Tractor-trailer hauling apricots overturns, close I-95 N in Nash County

A tractor-trailer hauling apricots overturned on I-95 N Wednesday morning, closing the roadway between NC-97 and Sandy Cross Road in Nash County.

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A tractor-trailer hauling apricots overturned on I-95 N Wednesday morning, closing the roadway between NC-97 and Sandy Cross Road in Nash County.


Officials have yet to say what caused the crash; however, it appears the truck caught on fire.



Drivers must take exit 127 (NC-97), then take a right onto NC-97, follow NC-58, then take a left onto NC-58 follow it to Sandy Cross Road, and then take a right to reaccess I-95.

The roadway is expected to reopen around 9 a.m.

Officials have not mentioned any injuries.
