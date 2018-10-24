Triangle students host food drive to help Hurricane Florence victims

Triangle students are hosting a food drive to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.Wake Forest Middle School collected goods for middle schoolers and their families in Wilmington who were affected by the hurricane.Canned goods and other nonperishable goods will head to the coast.The school's principal said they wanted to wait to help in the recovery efforts because they knew the need would be ongoing.The food drive is Thanksgiving themed and the canned vegetables and other goods will be delivered to the families as they continue to recover well into the holidays.