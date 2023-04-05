Democrat to switch parties, giving NC GOP a supermajority

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Democratic state representative from Mecklenburg County is expected to switch to the Republican Party on Wednesday.

The move is significant because it would give State House Republicans a supermajority and allow the General Assembly to override any vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

House leaders said a news conference will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a "major announcement" involving state Rep. Tricia Cotham.

In a statement released Wednesday, House Democratic leader Robert Reives said Cotham is changing parties.

"Rep. Tricia Cotham campaigned as a Democrat and supporter of abortion rights, health care, public education, gun safety, and civil rights," Reives wrote. "The voters of House District 112 elected her to serve as that person and overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. ... That is not the person those constituents campaigned for in a hard primary, and who they championed in a general election in a 60% Democratic district. Those constituents deserved to know what values were most important to their elected representative."

Reives also called on Cotham to resign.

Cotham left after the floor session ended without taking reporters' questions and didn't respond to a text message. Her Twitter account "liked" a post that welcomed her to the House GOP caucus.

The NCGOP did not specifically say what the news conference entailed, but our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported that General Assembly workers were seen cleaning out Cotham's desk in preparation for her move to the Republican side of the aisle.

The event will be held at NCGOP headquarters on Hillsborough Street in downtown Raleigh.

The North Carolina Democratic Party announced late Tuesday that it will hold its own news conference at NCDP headquarters on Hillsborough Street in downtown Raleigh to respond to Cotham's decision.

While Republicans already hold the 30 Senate seats needed to override vetoes, they have been one seat shy of a similar advantage in the House since the November elections. Cooper made preventing supermajorities his top campaign priority last fall.

Cotham, a former teacher and assistant principal, served in the House for nearly 10 years through 2016 before returning in January.

Republicans have been advancing legislation this year that in previous years Cooper successfully vetoed. Until now, the governor has had enough Democratic votes to uphold vetoes if the party members showed up and voted together.

Last week, the Legislature successfully overrode one of Cooper's vetoes for the first time since 2018 and approved a bill that in part eliminated the state's pistol permit purchase system. Cooper has stopped short of vetoing three other bills this year on topics that he vetoed in 2021. He didn't sign this year's measures but rather allowed them to become law without his signature.

Cotham was one of three House Democrats who were absent last week during the override votes on the gun bill. The absences meant Republicans were able to meet the three-fifths majority threshold necessary to complete the override and advance their agenda.

Cotham said later that day that while she didn't support the permit repeal, she had informed both parties she would be absent for the vote, citing a scheduled hospital treatment. She and other absent Democrats took criticism for what happened, leading at least one liberal-leaning group to announce plans to "hold them accountable" in 2024.

Cooper said Cotham's apparent party switch was a "disappointing decision."

The Associated Press contributed.