Trooper-involved shooting reported in Johnston County, Highway 70 closed

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) is investigating after a trooper shot a suspect in Princeton.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of NC Highway 70 and Old Cornwallis Road.

Highway 70 is closed in both directions as the scene is investigated.

The trooper, who is from Wayne County, was not shot or seriously injured.

SHP reports the suspect was transported to the hospital in very critical condition.

It's unclear at this time what caused the shooting.
