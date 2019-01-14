Trooper shot in Wilson County, search for suspects underway

Just arriving on Cattail Road - where law enforcement is out right now search with flashlights for person accused of shooting State Trooper. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/n9gSggObn4 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 15, 2019

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 36-yr-old suspect John David Jones. Last seen wearing blue jean pants, brown work boots, and green and dark blue coat. Considered armed and dangerous. #ABC11 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) January 15, 2019

Law enforcement vehicles just sped past us on US-264 in Middlesex en route to Elm City where there are reports of a state trooper being shot. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/q1EGKzkp7I — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) January 14, 2019

We have received word that a State Trooper has been shot in Wilson County. Suspect is on the run. Trooper is being transported to the hospital with condition unknown. Praying for the trooper! Praying that 2019 gets better. We can't stay on this path. — Pitt County Sheriff (@PittSheriff) January 14, 2019

We stand with the @NCSHP and they are in our thoughts and prayers as one of their own was shot this evening in Wilson County. Prayers for a complete recovery. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 14, 2019

Our prayers going out right now @NCSHP . Praying for the trooper in Wilson , and his family , that he will be ok ! — Wake County Sheriff (@WakeSheriff) January 14, 2019

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper was shot in Wilson County on Monday evening and an intense search is underway for the shooting suspect.Sgt. Michael Baker confirmed to ABC11 that Trooper D.C. Harrell, a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County, was taken to a hospital with what were described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.Several law enforcement agencies are in the area of Haynes and Beauvue roads in Elm City. Baker told ABC11 that there was an active search for "multiple suspects."Wilson County Sheriff Calvin L. Woodard Jr said in a statement that authorities are looking for John David Jones, 36.Jones has been charged in the shooting, which happened on Sharon Acres Road in Elm City, Woodard said.Jones has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, and assault on a law enforcement officer. Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.The sheriff said Jones was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown work boots, and a green-and-dark-blue coat. He is about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds."This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day", said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol. "I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell's family and our entire organization in their thoughts and prayers."Trooper Harrell is the son of retired Sergeant L. C. Harrell and the grandson of retired Trooper T. C. Cherry.Residents in the area are encouraged to contact 911 if they see any suspicious activity. Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at (252) 237-2118.