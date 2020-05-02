Shooting investigation closes part of U.S. 70 near Garner

WKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies are investigating a shooting that has shut down parts of U.S. 70 West near Garner on Saturday afternoon.
NCDOT reports the incident started just before 4:30 p.m. near Auburn Knightdale Road.
Officials confirmed that the shooting investigation occurred along Raynor Road.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
