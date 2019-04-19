Uber releases new safety features after South Carolina student killed

NEW YORK -- Uber has released a new feature to help ensure riders get into the right vehicles.The move comes several weeks after a University of South Carolina student was killed after getting into a car she had mistaken for her Uber ride.Uber said Thursday it will send push notifications to riders reminding them to check the driver and vehicle.The alert will include the driver's name, photo, license plate number and vehicle make and model.The new features will be rollout out first in Columbia, South Carolina and later nationwide.