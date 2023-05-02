UNC wraps up testing for lead, more work still needed

After nearly a year of work, the University of North Carolina has tested all 3,900 of its drinking water fixtures on campus.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly a year of work, the University of North Carolina has tested all 3,900 of its drinking water fixtures on campus.

"Out of 420 fixtures that tested positive for lead, we have so far remediated over 100 of them," a university spokesperson said.

The university took over after a group of high school students found detectable levels of lead in water samples in Wilson Library in August 2022.

"They didn't waste any time," professor Drew Coleman said. "We know they found at least some problems and they've got to replace those fixtures, and if it wasn't the fixture, they'll have to replace plumbing."

The university said it is planning to retest the updated fixtures and will set up a regular schedule to stay on top of the problem so it doesn't come back.

"Moving forward, Environment, Health and Safety will conduct lead testing in drinking fixtures in buildings built prior to 2014 every three years," the university said. "Additionally, EHS will re-test drinking fixtures with detected lead no later than one year after corrective action, including fixtures that were repaired or replaced this past year."

However, some students said they're hesitant to drink from the water fountains in older buildings, such as Dey Hall.

"Just like looking in the bathroom and seeing the conditions makes me not want to use the water fountains," Kayla Smallwood said. "I think I'll still use my Brita."

For Sophia Williams, she said she's more likely to trust the newer water fountain in her residence hall.

"That's usually where I get most of my water," Williams said. "If I'm out and I need a refill, I usually try and target the newest fixture I can find in newer buildings."

The university said EHS will continue to test drinking fixtures for lead in newly constructed buildings prior to occupancy, and EHS will test drinking fixtures if it receives water quality complaints about specific fixtures on campus.