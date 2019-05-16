Apex native Drew Pescaro eats first real meal since being injured in UNC Charlotte shooting

For the first time in 15 days, Pescaro was able to eat real food.
He posted the following picture to his social media accounts, showing himself enjoying a grilled cheese, fries, pineapple, ice cream, cookie and sweet tea.
This update comes after Pescaro posted a video showing himself taking his first steps without a walker.
Pescaro was one of four people injured when alleged gunman 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell opened fire on campus on April 30.
Reed Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed during the tragic event.
