Apex native Drew Pescaro eats first real meal since being injured in UNC Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drew Pescaro, the 19-year-old injured during the shooting at UNC Charlotte, shared another major recovery milestone on social media.

For the first time in 15 days, Pescaro was able to eat real food.

He posted the following picture to his social media accounts, showing himself enjoying a grilled cheese, fries, pineapple, ice cream, cookie and sweet tea.



This update comes after Pescaro posted a video showing himself taking his first steps without a walker.

Pescaro was one of four people injured when alleged gunman 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell opened fire on campus on April 30.

Reed Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed during the tragic event.

RELATED:

'There is a shooter on UNC Charlotte campus:' 911 calls reveal fear after UNCC gunfire

UNC Charlotte student killed while confronting gunman gets hero's send-off

UNC Charlotte shooting: Student describes moment shooter opened fire in classroom
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
apexncuncc shooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News