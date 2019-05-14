Video: Apex native, UNC Charlotte shooting victim takes first steps after 2 weeks in hospital

After nearly two weeks in the hospital, Pescaro took his first steps in the hospital without a walker.
The Apex native posted a video of the epic moment to his Twitter account on Monday.
"Update: Day 13, took my first steps without a walker today, so I felt the need to share it with everyone," the 19-year-old posted from the hospital.
Update: Day 13— Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) May 13, 2019
Took my first steps without a walker today so I felt the need to share it with everyone😄 #CharlotteStrong #DrewStrong pic.twitter.com/yZIUe04Ncl
In the video, he is seen taking small steps with an IV bag and hospital staff by his side.
According to his Twitter, he's undergone two surgeries since being admitted.
Pescaro was one of four people injured when alleged gunman 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell opened fire on campus on April 30.
Reed Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed during the tragic event.
RELATED:
'There is a shooter on UNC Charlotte campus:' 911 calls reveal fear after UNCC gunfire
UNC Charlotte student killed while confronting gunman gets hero's send-off
UNC Charlotte shooting: Student describes moment shooter opened fire in classroom