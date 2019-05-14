Video: Apex native, UNC Charlotte shooting victim takes first steps after 2 weeks in hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drew Pescaro, the 19-year-old injured during the shooting at UNC Charlotte, has taken his first steps toward recovery.

After nearly two weeks in the hospital, Pescaro took his first steps in the hospital without a walker.

The Apex native posted a video of the epic moment to his Twitter account on Monday.

"Update: Day 13, took my first steps without a walker today, so I felt the need to share it with everyone," the 19-year-old posted from the hospital.



In the video, he is seen taking small steps with an IV bag and hospital staff by his side.

According to his Twitter, he's undergone two surgeries since being admitted.

Pescaro was one of four people injured when alleged gunman 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell opened fire on campus on April 30.

Reed Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed during the tragic event.

