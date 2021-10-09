Big second quarter propels Florida State past UNC, 35-25

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown remained winless against Florida State as the Tar Heels fell 35-25 on Saturday.Playing at home against a downtrodden Seminoles program, the stage seemed set for Brown to earn his first career win against Florida State.But Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as Florida State upset North Carolina for the second consecutive year.Brown fell to 0-11 vs. his alma mater (including 0-8 while in charge of the Tar Heels).After the Tar Heels jumped out to a quick 10-0, the Seminoles battled back with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 21-10 lead at halftime that they never relinquished.Travis threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes sandwiched around his 53-yard touchdown run to rally the Seminoles.Travis ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and completed 11 of 13 passes for 145 yards. Two of his touchdown throws went to Ontaria Wilson and another to Malik McClain.The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-3), who began the season in the Top 10, lost for the first time in four home outings despite two touchdown passes and 108 yards rushing from quarterback Sam Howell.Howell hit Kamari Morales in the end zone on a 21-yard play on North Carolina's first possession of the second half to close within 21-17.Florida State responded with Travis' 1-yard sneak. The Seminoles scored again on Travis' 6-yard toss to Wilson.North Carolina's Josh Downs, who hauled in a 33-yard pass for the game's first touchdown, has caught at least one touchdown pass in every game this season.North Carolina kicker Grayson Atkins booted a 51-yard field goal to conclude the game's opening possession, matching his longest as a Tar Heel since transferring from Furman.UNC fell to 3-3 overall with the loss. Florida State improved to 2-4, 2-2 in the conference after losing its first four games to open the season.The Tar Heels host Miami net Saturday to complete a three-game homestand.