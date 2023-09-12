UNC students, state lawmakers meet to discuss deadly campus shooting

Students at UNC are calling for an end to gun violence after a graduate student opened fire on campus, killing a professor.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are calling for an end to gun violence after a graduate student opened fire on campus their second week on classes.

Representative Laura Budd and Senator Graig Meyer will host students from UNC and student leaders with March For Our Lives to discuss the tragic act of gun violence that happened last month.

Dr. Zijie Yan was a husband and devoted father of two. He worked as an associate professor at UNC where one of his students, Tailei Qi, is accused of killing him on Aug. 28 inside Caudill Laboratories.

Qi is now facing a murder charge that carries with it the possibility of the death penalty. However, District Attorney Jeff Nieman said his office would not be seeking the death penalty, as he made a campaign promise against the death penalty.

Meanwhile the university is expected to launch an online portal this week to share feedback on the shooting.

UNC's chancellor says he wants to hear from students on what could be have been better.