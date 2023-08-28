Alert Carolina: UNC warns of 'armed and dangerous person' on or near Chapel Hill campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina issued an Alert Carolina message just after 1 p.m.

The alert issued by UNC and law enforcement said there was "an armed and dangerous person on or near campus."

The investigation is focused along South Road near Caudill Labs, which is right across the street from the Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower.

ABC11 learned Guy B. Phillips Middle School (located on N Estes Drive in Chapel Hill) is on a soft lockdown.

Chapel Hill Transit reports all buses in the area have halted their routes for the time being.

UNC's Board of Trustees' special meeting and the Faculty Executive Committee's meeting are both canceled for Monday afternoon.

University police are advising students, faculty and staff to:

Go inside immediately.

Close windows and doors.

Stay until further notice.

Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials.

There's no other information available at this time. ABC11 has crews on the way to the scene.