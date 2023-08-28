UNC Chapel Hill students shelter-in-place after alerted to armed person on or near campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina sent an Alert Carolina around 1:03 p.m. Monday after police reported an 'armed and dangerous' person was on or near campus.

Heavily armed officers from multiple agencies responded to the campus to assist the UNC Police Department. They focused on an area near the Bell Tower.

Everyone on and off campus who received the alert was told to shelter in place and stay away from windows and doors. Students in their dorms and classrooms locked and blocked doors with available furniture.

During the shelter-in-place orders, students shared images and videos on social media. As buildings were cleared, some students talked to the ABC11 News crews who were on campus covering the breaking news.

Photo: CiCi Flynn

Brendan Lynch, a junior at UNC, describes his experience as the news broke of a shooter on campus. Lynch said it was scary and people started running after getting the alert.

First-year UNC student Bailey Hughes said she sheltered in place in a Student Union bathroom.

A UNC student from Germany shared his reactions and feelings; says the UNC campus won't be the same for him.