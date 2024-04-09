UNC studying replacing Smith Center with new basketball arena that would house men's, women's teams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The basketball season may be over at the University of North Carolina, but the buzz continues on the Chapel Hill campus.

The school is considering a new home for the men's and women's basketball programs.

The university plans to check out different locations to see what land and facilities are available. That could mean the beginning of the end for the Dean E. Smith Center and Carmichael Arena.

When the Smith Center, commonly known as the Dean Dome opened on Jan. 18, 1986, it was considered a top-tier college basketball facility.

But 38 years later, the venue needs upgrades that could move it off campus.

The University of North Carolina is on a mission to find a space that houses the needs of the men's and women's basketball programs.

That means one space for a competition court with spectator seating, practice gyms, team locker room, and office spaces -- essentially everything a team (or two) could need.

According to a university project brief, it is anticipated that between three and five different sites will be studied both on and off university campus property, though all within Chapel Hill.

Carmichael Arena -- current home to the women and former home to the men -- and the Smith Center are both easily accessible for students.

Current UNC students told ABC11 on Tuesday that they love being able to support both their basketball teams right on campus and don't relish the idea of moving a basketball arena off campus.

"I think no, I mean, it's been a staple of the school for so long," junior Cameron Figueroa said of the Smith Center. "I mean, yeah, it's getting a little outdated, I suppose, but I think it just has so much history and culture there, I don't think you can do that."

Sophomore Lilly Hodges shared a similar sentiment.

"I think it would be really sad for the Carolina community and the students," Hodges said. "Because I know a lot of students don't have cars and wouldn't be able to get to it if you had to drive off campus.

"And I think part of the whole experience is walking to the Dean Dome and being with your extensive community," she added.

Three major points surfaced from the university project brief: Evaluating sites, Evaluating different parking and traffic patterns, and economic value, i.e., the effect on the university and the town at large.

The project is supposed to start sometime this month.