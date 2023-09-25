UNC-Chapel Hill holding well-being day in support of mental health

Two traumatic events on UNC's campus over the course of the first few weeks of classes have some students on edge.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is holding a well-being day in support of mental health.

Students at the school say these days are needed given how the semester started with two traumatic events over the course of the first few weeks of classes.

The first campus lockdown had law enforcement agencies swarming campus in search of a graduate student later charged with murdering his graduate adviser.

The second, a gun incident inside the student union.

Here's what one UNC student told ABC11 during the last wellness day.

"My dad told me, 'I know it's scary but you can't let this put a damper on your college experience. Just be careful and aware of your surroundings. Still try to live your life how you want to live it. Have hope, be happy,'" student Cooper Owens said.

University leaders say today is about prioritizing students' mental health.

The next well-being day is scheduled for next semester.