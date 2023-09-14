The Chapel Hill Police Department identified a suspect in connection with an "armed and dangerous person" notification that prompted a lockdown on UNC's Campus Wednesday.

What we know about the suspect in the UNC campus gun scare that prompted lockdown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill Police Department identified a suspect in connection with an "armed and dangerous person" notification that prompted a lockdown on UNC's Campus Wednesday.

Police arrested Mickel Deonte Harris, 27, of Durham, in the 300 block of Formosa Lane on outstanding warrants related to a road rage incident on Sept. 5.

Police said officers confirmed Harris is connected with the lockdown and gun scare on UNC's campus Wednesday. He was arrested at the Greenfield Complex about 10 to 12 minutes away from the Chapel Hill campus.

UNC police said at a news conference that a campus alert was sent at 12:45 p.m. after Harris brandished a gun and threatened an employee in a bagel shop inside the student union, according to witnesses.

ABC11 Breaking News crews at the scene said the complex appeared to be where Harris' mother lives.

Harris has a lengthy criminal history, which dates to at least 2013, ABC11 has learned. The Chapel Hill Police Department is leading the investigation.

The Sept. 5 incident happened in Chapel Hill at Old Durham Road and Scarlett Drive, according to Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew. She said an investigation led police to seek charges against Harris for an "assault-related incident." He was accused of pointing a gun, communicating threats, and going armed to the terror of the public.

WATCH: UNC Police, chancellor give update on campus gun scare and arrest

Harris was booked at the Chapel Hill Police Department and then was placed in a squad car presumably to be taken to the Orange County Jail.

WATCH: Exclusive video as suspect taken into custody

SECOND UNC LOCKDOWN IN 16 DAYS

This is the second time within three weeks that campus police and the university have issued a Carolina Alert and locked down the campus.

On Aug. 28, the alert was issued after a student allegedly shot and killed his professor.

University of North Carolina graduate student Tailei Qi has been charged and indicted with killing Associate Professor Zijie Yan in Caudill Labs.

The gun allegedly used by Qi has yet to be covered, according to UNC police.