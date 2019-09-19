UNC Charlotte shooting suspect pleads guilty to killing 2 students, injuring 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man accused of carrying out a mass shooting on a North Carolina college campus last spring pleaded guilty Thursday.
According to the Charlotte-area ABC station WSOC, Trystan Andrew Terrell admitted from the beginning that he went to the Kennedy Building armed to kill that day. He recounted the shooting in detail to detectives hours later.
According to WSOC, Terrel is believed to have pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty and instead serve in prison for life.
Terrell is charged with murder and other counts in connection with the shootings in a classroom at UNC Charlotte on April 30, killing two students and wounding four others. One of the slain students, Riley Howell, was credited with saving lives by charging Terrell and taking him to the floor.
Two of the students shot, Drew Pescaro and Sean Dehart, are from Apex. Pescaro is a Middle Creek High School graduate. Dehart graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in 2017.
