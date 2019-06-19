UNCC shooting victim from Apex writes about recovery on social media

Drew Pescaro survived a shooting at UNC-Charlotte at the end of April.
On Tuesday, he wrote about his recovery -- and his fears -- weeks after the shooting.
Note: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Pescaro, 19, shared words on Twitter in a four-part letter -- words that call for change; words that will help him heal.
He wanted to share what he is truly feeling.
Open Letter Thread following 4/30/19:— Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) June 18, 2019
Part 1. pic.twitter.com/KfyFUHJUV6
He wrote in part, "being strong and inspirational means speaking up when others can't or won't."
Pescaro started writing because of what happened April 30, when a gunman walked into a campus building at UNCC and started shooting.
Pescaro became a target, as did six other classmates.
Two did not survive.
Part 2. pic.twitter.com/JHvxkWWcFW— Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) June 18, 2019
"I am sick and tired of all of the violence in this country," Pescaro wrote.
He said seeing all of the mass shootings on the news is too relatable to him.
"There is no 'going back to normal.' It's simply not a possibility anymore," he wrote.
Part 3. pic.twitter.com/knuGKjWPpz— Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) June 18, 2019
He went on to say that "it feels like we aren't doing a thing about it ... we have a much larger problem on our hands that can't be solved without effort."
Pescaro also called on residents and state and national leaders to cooperate to find solutions.
Part 4. pic.twitter.com/lmJ4f6gpi5— Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) June 18, 2019
"This problem has gone on for far too long," he wrote.
Pescaro finished his open letter by saying that he's physically almost back to normal.
He said he's seeing a therapist, and this letter was a way to help his mental health.
Pescaro told ABC11 earlier this month that he plans to return to UNCC in the fall.