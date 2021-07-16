abc11 troubleshooter

NC unemployment office wrongfully approves claim on Raleigh business for worker living 150 mi. away

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh business fights wrongful unemployment claim

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh business owner is fed up with the North Carolina Division of Employment Security Commission (NCDES) after fighting for months to prove someone trying to get unemployment benefits, never worked for him.

"There's absolutely no proof of this guy ever working here, and he's not even on my payroll," Jerry Sroka of J&L Landscaping, Inc. said.

The headaches started for Sroka when a man filed for unemployment benefits early in 2021.

"He's claiming that I laid him off, December 20 of last year," Sroka said.

Sroka insists the man filing for unemployment never worked for his company, which has been in business for 24 years. Plus, if you look at the paperwork from the state, the man filing for benefits doesn't even live in the area; he lives in New Port.

"Newport, North Carolina, 168 miles from my office to his front door, and they are still insisting," Sroka said.
Despite Sroka fighting the claim, NCDES approved benefits for this man. Sroka appealed the case but lost that too.

"Our great unemployment office is insisting that he has worked for us, and he never has."

Sroka turned to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson. "I need your help," he told Wilson. "I'm doing this because there's a lot of small businesses that are like me that have five or 10 employees that the unemployment (office) is just messing around with."

Wilson got all of the paperwork Sroka shared with her about the case to NCDES representatives and within 24 hours Sroka heard from a DES representative.

"They pretty much said this is our mistake," he said.

A mistake DES explained in a letter to Sroka stating that the 1099 the man provided is actually for a company in Morehead City with the same name, and the claim should have been against that company, not Sroka's.

After months of trying to prove this man never worked for Sroka, his fight with the state is finally over.

"If it wasn't for your quick action and helping us, I would have never gotten to the bottom of this and would have gotten my account charged for this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighabc11 troubleshooterbusinesscoronavirusunemployment
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Durham man scammed out of $1K while trying to activate Fire Stick
Apex homeowner says contractor flubbed remodel, then ghosted her
Scammers look to cash in on NC COVID-19 vaccine lottery
Shopping online? E-skimmers are going after your credit card
TOP STORIES
Kids with COVID retain strong antibody response, Duke finds
Durham man scammed out of $1K while trying to activate Fire Stick
Huge consignment sale happening in Raleigh
UNC journalism professor comes to defense of Hussman, core values
Panthers rank atop NFL for COVID-19 vaccine rate
Mom concerned with COVID increase as child returns to class
Show More
Durham pastor's death remains unsolved 5 years later
Wake Tech teams with Red Hat for IT training
Royal Caribbean not responsible for toddler's cruise ship death: judge
Durham teen named best actress during national 2021 Jimmy Awards
Remains of WWII soldier killed during Pearl Harbor returned to NC town
More TOP STORIES News