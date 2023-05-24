Mental Wellness Wednesday with UnitedHealthcare: Social Isolation in Older Adults

With May being Mental Wellness Awareness Month, every Wednesday ABC11 will be featuring a mental health topic along with UnitedHealthcare experts. Dr. Melissa W. Holland leads this discussion around loneliness and social isolation for older adults, what to look for, and ways to improve social connections.

Provider Bio

Dr. Melissa W. Holland, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement

Dr. Melissa Holland is the chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare's Medicaid & Retirement plans of the Mid-Atlantic Region. Dr. Holland holds an MD from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, a Masters in Counseling Psychology from Liberty University, and a BS from the University of Southern Mississippi. She is a certified Physician executive and board certified in OB/GYN and Addiction Medicine.

