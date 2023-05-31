Mental Wellness Wednesday with UnitedHealthcare: Growing demand for mental health resources

Demand for mental and behavioral services continues to spike, and there are a variety of resources to turn to for help.

With May being Mental Wellness Awareness Month, every Wednesday ABC11 will be featuring a mental health topic along with UnitedHealthcare experts. Courtney Schauder, RD, LDN, Health Engagement Consultant, shares a variety of mental and behavior health resources that exist.

Provider Bio

Courtney Schauder, RD

Courtney is a Health Engagement Consultant for UnitedHealthcare and a Registered Dietitian with 15 years of experience working in behavioral health providing treatment for children, adolescents, and adults.

"UnitedHealthcare, committed to helping people live healthier lives."