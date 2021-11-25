Society

WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home

EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ring video captured a patriotic moment at a home outside Charlotte.

Karla Cruz said it happened Nov. 17. She got an alert from her doorbell security camera and the video that followed made her heart melt.

The video shows a FedEx driver pick up and hang up Cruz's US flag that had fallen down.

After putting the flag up, the FedEx driver stopped briefly to salute the flag.

"We adore this country and the opportunities it brought our family," Cruz said. She said her family is originally from Mexico and every time she watches the video her "heart melts."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharlottefedexamerican flag
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Show More
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Durham Rescue Mission serves hot Thanksgiving meals
More TOP STORIES News