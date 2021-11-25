WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ring video captured a patriotic moment at a home outside Charlotte.Karla Cruz said it happened Nov. 17. She got an alert from her doorbell security camera and the video that followed made her heart melt.The video shows a FedEx driver pick up and hang up Cruz's US flag that had fallen down.After putting the flag up, the FedEx driver stopped briefly to salute the flag."We adore this country and the opportunities it brought our family," Cruz said. She said her family is originally from Mexico and every time she watches the video her "heart melts."