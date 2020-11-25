mystery

Mysterious chrome monolith discovered in Utah desert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Is it alien or art?

Utah public safety officers were stunned when they stumbled on what looks like something out of a sci-fi space film. They found a mysterious-looking, chrome monolith standing upright deep in a remote desert in the southeast part of the state.

This discovery took place last week as wildlife officials were flying above, counting sheep in the Bighorn area.

The monolith is about 10 to 12 feet tall with triangular proportions.

Its exact location is not being revealed.

Officials believe it might have been installed by an artist who is a fan of the film, "2001: A Space Odyssey," in which a monolith appears that looks fairly similar.
