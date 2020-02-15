u.s. & world

Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in North Carolina

MIDLAND, Va. -- A teenager accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in Virginia has been arrested on Saturday.

Police said 17-year-old Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood was on the run after his mother, 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, were both fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, Norwood was apprehended in North Carolina on Saturday afternoon after store employees called in a shoplifter to police.

The Toyota Camry was also recovered during the arrest, investigators said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiamanhuntchild killedu.s. & worldteen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Mother of 3 children killed at bus stop faces no charges
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Man, 74, who robbed bank after wife died won't be jailed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed during fight, shooting in Dunn Cook Out parking lot
Juvenile shot, injured in drive-by shooting in Benson
Canes to host outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2020-21 season
NC driving program aims to lower young adult deaths from crashes
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
DBAP to extend protective netting at stadium
14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Tessa Majors' murder
Show More
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Man, 74, who robbed bank after wife died won't be jailed
Unlicensed contractor sent to prison after Troubleshooter investigation
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News