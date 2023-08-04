The Velvet Hippo: New rooftop bar opening in Durham

The Velvet Hippo opens Aug. 5 and it will welcome patrons to the roof of a building that makes up Durham's skyline.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new vibe is coming to a historic building in Durham.

"We wanted to create an oasis in the room and not an escape from Durham, you know? So I hope we've done that," co-owner Sarah Matista said.

Sarah and her sister Leslie are the masterminds behind The Velvet Hippo.

They've worked in the restaurant and bar industry since they were teens. The Velvet Hippo has been a dream of theirs for over a year. They're stunned that dream has finally come true.

"We have a great mix of high end, kind of interesting, fun, whimsical cocktails that Leslie has created over the years from all the places that she's been. We have some light bites on our menu, the kinds of things like you would eat on vacation, because we really want this to have kind of that laid back vacation vibe," Sarah said.

The Velvet Hippo is located on 119 Orange Street, right behind Unscripted Durham and across the street from The Durham Hotel. The two-story rooftop bar and lounge overlooks Durham's City Hall.