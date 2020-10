Free virtual career fair for NC veterans set for next week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A veterans career fair aimed for North Carolina residents is scheduled for next week.The North Carolina Veterans Virtual Career Fair is set for Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To be part of the fair, you can register at jobs.dav.org The event will be co-hosted by DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary. A release from DAV shows employers from a wide range of industries will be at the fair to talk to job seekers.The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.Those seeking further guidance can reach out to Jeff Hall at jhall@dav.org or 859-442-2055. Hall is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War.Last week, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 898,000.