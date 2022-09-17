Veteran Resource Fair and Stand Down returns to Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The return of an in person Veterans Resource Fair and Stand Down was a welcome opportunity for men and women who served the nation in uniform before returning to civilian life.

"The hurricane happened at the staging center where we did it, and then COVID happened. So, we started, about 10 months ago, putting a group of volunteers together to bring this back to Durham," Larry Coleman of the Durham VFW said.

Services offered on Saturday included a vaccine clinic, VA benefits information, assistance with employment or education, women's health, caregiver support, social enrichment, housing assistance and mortgage information, mental health services, and more, coordinated by Joel Fund, based out of Wake Forest.

"We work with all of these organizations, almost on a daily basis," Joel Fund Executive Director Brooke Dickhart said. "So, we have those relationships, and we were able to bring them here, as part of this event."

Some veterans declined ABC11's request for an interview as they moved along a line of tables where their questions were answered.

"They're just glad to be here. Everyone's ready to be back in person, everyone's ready to be face to face with the people who help them get the services that they need," said Dickhart. "I do this in honor of my dad. He was a Navy SEAL, served four tours in Vietnam, and to be able to give back to this community is the biggest honor."

For more information, visit The Joel Fund's website

You can also contact Emily Karrick at (919) 244-2619 or via email at emily@thejoelfund.org