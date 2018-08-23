Hazmat crews on scene here of situation at @NCCU. @DurhamPoliceNC tells me suspicious package found on campus in the parking deck. 2 people were treated but did not show any symptoms. White powder susbtance found in package around 315. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/nIBt88fCkA — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 23, 2018

Durham fire officials responded to a hazmat incident caused by an unknown powder on North Carolina Central University's campus Thursday afternoon.Two people were decontaminated, according to firefighters on scene.Firefighters said a white powder was carried in an envelope from one part of campus to another.NCCU said no students were impacted.Lawson Street is closed at the intersections of Alston Avenue, Merrick Street and Fayetteville StreetThis is a developing story.