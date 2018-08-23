VIDEO: Hazmat incident caused by an unknown powder shuts down roads near NCCU's campus

Durham fire officials are on scene of a hazmat incident caused by an unknown powder on North Carolina Central University's campus.

Durham fire officials responded to a hazmat incident caused by an unknown powder on North Carolina Central University's campus Thursday afternoon.

Two people were decontaminated, according to firefighters on scene.



Firefighters said a white powder was carried in an envelope from one part of campus to another.

NCCU said no students were impacted.


Lawson Street is closed at the intersections of Alston Avenue, Merrick Street and Fayetteville Street

This is a developing story.
