Surveillance video shows bloody woman walk into convenience store after deadly Wake Forest triple stabbing

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The day after a deadly triple stabbing in Wake Forest, newly-released video shows a woman walk into a convenience store covered in blood.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in the hours after the incident, a woman covered in blood entered a Mebane convenience store saying she was stabbed.

Surveillance video from The Pop Shoppe, which is nearly 50 miles away from where the stabbing happened, shows the woman appearing to talk and then sit down on the floor by the counter.

1 dead in Wake Forest triple stabbing, woman charged

Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1100 block of Fairways Villas off Capital Boulevard near the Wake Forest Country Club in Wake Forest for a report of a stabbing.

A man, later identified as Terry Carter, and two women were taken to the hospital. Carter died from his injuries.

The condition of the women is unknown at this time.

Wake Forest police said Wednesday warrants have been obtained for 38-year-old Rebecca Ashley Nelson of Raleigh.

Nelson is being treated at a medical facility, officials said. Upon release, she will be charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Bloody woman in Orange County shop possible linked to Wake Forest deadly stabbing



Orange County deputies said it was determined the woman in the surveillance video was not hurt and the blood was not her own. She was taken to UNC Hospital.

"It is our belief that this woman is a material witness if not a participant of a crime that occurred in Wake Forest; to assist Wake Forest police, we have detained this individual so that they can come to Orange County, speak to her and determine her involvement in the crime," Orange County Sheriff Blackwood said.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
