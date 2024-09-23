Women Lead NC 2024 Conference in Raleigh: What to Know

WATCH LIVE

Monday, September 23, 2024 8:53PM
Hundreds of women and supportive men will be iin Raleigh on Friday, October 18 at the Women Lead NC 2024 conference. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024 Women Lead NC is happening on Friday, October 18 in Raleigh.

According to its website, this year's conference has been expanded with bigger names and a more interactive event space. Conference organizers are expecting a crowd of more than 1,000 to attend. This dynamic event offers a transformative full-day experience of promoting women in leadership, fostering advocacy, nurturing mentorship, prioritizing self-care, and striking work-life balance.

ABC11 is proud to be the NC Chamber's Women Lead NC media sponsor.

