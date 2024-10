Man, dog leave I-95 crash with no serious injuries

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bad crash overnight shut down part of I-95 for a few hours.

It happened heading northbound near the 75-mile marker at Jonesboro Road.

A pickup truck overturned and got wedged between a semi-truck and the concrete median.

The driver of the pickup was trapped with his dog. First responders were able to free them.

Both walked away from the crash without any serious injuries.